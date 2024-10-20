Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $127.35. 49,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 128,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.98.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

