Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 8,877.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,851 shares during the period.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

