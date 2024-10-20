Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse $10,000.00 248.19 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -4.67 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $99.54 million 9.60 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmhouse and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse -3,273.33% N/A N/A Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 50.23% 12.70% 5.92%

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

