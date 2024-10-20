Head-To-Head Contrast: Maison Solutions (MSS) vs. Its Competitors

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maison Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $73.94 million -$3.34 million -8.36 Maison Solutions Competitors $30.68 billion $510.25 million 157.81

Maison Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maison Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.43% -22.40% -4.04% Maison Solutions Competitors 1.20% 11.24% 4.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maison Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Maison Solutions Competitors 1086 2843 3063 134 2.32

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential downside of 4.94%. Given Maison Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Maison Solutions peers beat Maison Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

