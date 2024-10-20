Head-To-Head Review: ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) vs. Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)

Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Free Report) and ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Imagin Medical and ThermoGenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Imagin Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imagin Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ThermoGenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThermoGenesis has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 999,900.00%. Given ThermoGenesis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThermoGenesis is more favorable than Imagin Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ThermoGenesis $9.61 million 0.00 -$17.98 million ($5.14) 0.00

This table compares Imagin Medical and ThermoGenesis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Imagin Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThermoGenesis.

Profitability

This table compares Imagin Medical and ThermoGenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A ThermoGenesis -153.43% -4,838.39% -107.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThermoGenesis beats Imagin Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imagin Medical

(Get Free Report)

Imagin Medical Inc., a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer. The company is also developing technologies to visualize and treat urologic cancers through minimally invasive surgery, including bladder and prostate cancer. It has a license agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC to develop and commercialize the i/Blue Imaging System. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and internationally. The company provides medical device products for automated cell processing. Its clinical bio-banking applications include AXP II Automated Cell Separation System, an automated fully closed cell separation system for isolating stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company’s point-of-care applications include XP Point-of-Care System, an automated, fully closed, sterile system that allows for the rapid and automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and PXP-1000 System, an automated, fully closed system that provides fast, reproducible separation of multiple cellular components from blood with minimal red blood cell contamination. Its cell processing products comprise X-Series products for general laboratory use, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, and X-Mini for high efficiency small scale cell purification. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services for cell and cell-based gene therapies. It markets and sells its medical device products through independent distributors, as well as direct to end-user customers. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.