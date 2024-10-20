Head-To-Head Survey: Getaround (GETR) & Its Peers

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Getaround to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.87% -110.30% -8.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 526 1942 3776 68 2.54

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Getaround’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.04 Getaround Competitors $266.71 million $18.08 million 401.43

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

