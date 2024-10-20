Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $76.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 307.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 814,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 280.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 114.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

