Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

