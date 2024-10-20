Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.81% from the company’s previous close.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.45. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. Insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

