Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 472.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

