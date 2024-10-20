Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 94,272 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($12.50) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 49,177 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $196,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 234,455 shares of company stock worth $948,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

