IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $457.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.