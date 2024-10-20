Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Financial Analysis

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Inhibikase Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.51 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 59.12 -$19.03 million ($3.33) -0.64

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -52.07% -48.25% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -194.17% -140.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 12 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 65.96%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

