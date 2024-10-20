Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $30.43 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

