Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO Sells $437,675.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ICF International Stock Down 1.0 %

ICFI stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

