Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $456,790.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $456,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

