Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Sells $673,659.66 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36.
- On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $23,510,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,234.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.87.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
