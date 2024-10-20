Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $21.43 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MeridianLink by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MeridianLink by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

