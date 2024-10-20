Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $937,158.30 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,269.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 351,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

