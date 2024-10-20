Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) VP Sells $1,259,843.25 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

BK stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

