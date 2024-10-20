Inspire Investing LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $18,588,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.20 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

