Inspire Investing LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $261.72 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.53 and its 200-day moving average is $252.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.