Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $9,024,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

