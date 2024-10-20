Inspire Investing LLC Sells 118 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $281.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average is $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

