Inspire Investing LLC Sells 239 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CF opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

