Inspire Investing LLC Sells 915 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

