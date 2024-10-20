Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

