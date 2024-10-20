Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 8207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
