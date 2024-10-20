Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 8207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

