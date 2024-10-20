Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $117.88.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

