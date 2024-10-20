Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 23,196 shares.The stock last traded at $101.35 and had previously closed at $100.85.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $965.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,351,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

