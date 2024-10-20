Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $495.44 and last traded at $494.90. Approximately 5,339,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,914,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.25.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.99.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.