Investors Buy Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 19,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,515% compared to the average volume of 730 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $131.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

