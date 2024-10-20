iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
