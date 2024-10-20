iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.