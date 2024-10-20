iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,059,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $145.91 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.