iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.