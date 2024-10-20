iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.94. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

