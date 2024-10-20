iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

