iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $48,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IVW stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
