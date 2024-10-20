iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

