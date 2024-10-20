iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.48.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

