JMP Securities Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $14.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 278,666 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 879.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 116,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

