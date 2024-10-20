Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,397.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,303.86. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $811.42 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

