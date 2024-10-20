JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Target Price to $8.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

NYSE ARI opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

