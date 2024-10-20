Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal
Kennametal Stock Performance
Shares of KMT opened at $25.71 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kennametal
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.