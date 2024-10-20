Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

