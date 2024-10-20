Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.
LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
