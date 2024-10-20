Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $36,252,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

