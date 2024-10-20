Loop Capital Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

NFLX opened at $763.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.94. Netflix has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

