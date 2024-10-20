Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51.

Shares of RUN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 729,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

