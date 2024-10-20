Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.16.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
