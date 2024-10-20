Marest Capital LLC Purchases 4,042 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

